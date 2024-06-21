Reviewing Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.62 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.36

Analyst Recommendations

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.06%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03% ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64%

Volatility and Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

