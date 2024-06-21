Reviewing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top KingWin and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $5.45 million 1.07 -$2.55 million N/A N/A Steel Connect $189.09 million 0.42 $15.61 million $3.13 3.99

Steel Connect has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Top KingWin has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Top KingWin and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A Steel Connect 53.00% 19.76% 4.21%

Summary

Steel Connect beats Top KingWin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

