Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $137,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

