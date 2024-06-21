Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 993 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.06 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

