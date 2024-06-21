Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:APRQ opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.