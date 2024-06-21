Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $68.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $547.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

