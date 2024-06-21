Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $212,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

BSJP stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

