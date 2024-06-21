Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

