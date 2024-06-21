Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $358,000 Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Separately, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of BATS:OCTQ opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

