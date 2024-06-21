Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.24. 125,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 354,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

