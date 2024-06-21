Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 4,467 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

