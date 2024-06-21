Rise Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

