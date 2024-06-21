Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 6.3 %

RIVN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

