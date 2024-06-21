Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.2 %

RHI opened at $63.70 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

