Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 10,181,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,333,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock worth $25,995,973. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.