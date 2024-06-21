Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.