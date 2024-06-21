Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$5.72. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 81,894 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.46. The stock has a market cap of C$729.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

