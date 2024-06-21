Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 2,836,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,727,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

