Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $559.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $453.17 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

