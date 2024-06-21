Roth Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.