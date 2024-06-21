Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Trading 0.1% Higher

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 3,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.23.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.
