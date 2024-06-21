Royal Bank of Canada Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

