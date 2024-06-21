Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $108,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Down 4.3 %

RYAAY opened at $112.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.