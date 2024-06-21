Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 368 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

