Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.84

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.84 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.89 ($0.27). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

Safestay Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.03.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

Further Reading

