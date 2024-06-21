Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,240,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,266,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

