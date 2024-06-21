Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Samsara Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

IOT stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,474,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,727,122 shares of company stock valued at $59,873,787 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

