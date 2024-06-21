Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.42

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.42 and traded as high as $68.50. Sanmina shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 328,946 shares changing hands.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.