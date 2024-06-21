Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $123.50 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

