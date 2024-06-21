Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $166.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 72.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $123.50 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

