Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Mark Ridley Sells 25,925 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.45), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($374,545.43).

Savills Trading Up 0.4 %

LON SVS opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.21) on Friday. Savills plc has a 12 month low of GBX 745 ($9.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.35). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,855.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,022.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

