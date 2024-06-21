Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,981,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.75 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

