Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.51

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.51 and traded as high as $59.26. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 18,885 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $413.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

