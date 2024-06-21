Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.35

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and traded as high as $19.85. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 398,941 shares changing hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

