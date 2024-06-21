Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.82

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.82 and traded as high as $37.52. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 288,003 shares.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $5,816,000. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 60.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.