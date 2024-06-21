Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Barclays raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

HL opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,671.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

