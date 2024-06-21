Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.88) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.76).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 150.30 ($1.91) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 148.68 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.70. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,027.95). Insiders acquired 40,133 shares of company stock worth $7,424,928 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

