Siacoin (SC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.04 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $263.03 million and $4.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,834.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00612816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00114293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00261504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00068990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,551,025,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,523,058,707 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

