Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

