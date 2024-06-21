Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 711 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $615.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

