Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

