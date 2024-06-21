Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 156.7% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

