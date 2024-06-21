Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

