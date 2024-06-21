Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

NKE stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

