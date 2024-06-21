Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 16,918 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

