Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

