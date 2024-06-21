Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.