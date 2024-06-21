Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 164.5% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $691,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $392.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.