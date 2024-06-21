Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 333.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $198.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

