Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5 %

GRMN stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

