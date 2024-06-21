Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

IXC stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

